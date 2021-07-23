Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.70.

Entegris stock opened at $118.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,488,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Entegris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

