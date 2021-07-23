Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $63,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.