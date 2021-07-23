Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Envista posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,911 shares of company stock worth $3,362,955 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. 60,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,729. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Envista has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

