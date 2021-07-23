Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $24.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.