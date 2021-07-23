Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $288.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.04.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $249.72 on Thursday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $257.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

