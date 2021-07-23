Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.72. 961,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.44. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $257.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

