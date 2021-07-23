Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

EQH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.42.

Equitable stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $6,656,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equitable by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

