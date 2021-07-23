Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

