Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.