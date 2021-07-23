Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PlayAGS Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PlayAGS in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

