Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMBL. Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

