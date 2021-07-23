Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of GMBL opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

