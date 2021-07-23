Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

