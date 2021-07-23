Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,365. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.88. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

