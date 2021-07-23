Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.42. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 651 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

