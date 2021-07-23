EUNO (EUNO) Trading 34.7% Higher Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. EUNO has a market cap of $8.05 million and $5,003.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,265,764,933 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

