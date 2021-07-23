Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ECEL opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market cap of £301.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.97.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

