Evan Sharp Sells 69,194 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $4,627,694.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $4,915,133.94.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,211.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

