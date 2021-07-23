Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

