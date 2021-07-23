Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $153.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.28.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.