Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,328,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $227.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

