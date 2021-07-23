Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

