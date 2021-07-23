Evercore Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Acme United as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the first quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acme United alerts:

In related news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $414,495.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,452,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $132,135.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

ACU stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.