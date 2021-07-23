Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.04 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

