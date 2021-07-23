Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 63.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Everi by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Everi by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Everi by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 3.11. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,696 shares of company stock worth $3,745,086 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

