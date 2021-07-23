Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191,770 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $98,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $19,536,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.66. 1,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,115. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

