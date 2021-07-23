Exeedme Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $257,905.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,492.67 or 1.00067628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.