Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $108.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $4,636,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.73. 18,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,505. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

