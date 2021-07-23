Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.47

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 40032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

