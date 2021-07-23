Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FN stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.