Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $85,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock valued at $794,216,928. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.85 on Friday, hitting $360.04. The stock had a trading volume of 337,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

