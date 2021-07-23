FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

NYSE FDS opened at $340.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.10.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.88.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.