Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $543.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $550.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $551.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.