Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $1.51 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of FNMA stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
