Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $1.51 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of FNMA stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

