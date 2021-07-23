Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 447.40 ($5.85). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 437.40 ($5.71), with a volume of 1,018,882 shares changing hands.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.36. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

In related news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

About Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

