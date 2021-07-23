Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,179 ($28.47).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,370 ($30.96) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,549.36. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

