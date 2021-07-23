Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Sell Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.