Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 289 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. 125,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

