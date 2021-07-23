Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $12.81 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.81 on Friday, reaching $482.14. 27,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,590. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.