Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $20.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,701,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,100.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 569,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after purchasing an additional 522,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,558. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $226.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

