Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $77.09 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $67.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,635.63. 82,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,501. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,430.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.