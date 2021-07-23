Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.69. 130,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.