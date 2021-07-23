Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 3,447 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 191,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,379,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 140,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 57,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. 280,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

