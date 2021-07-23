Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 10,199 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,868 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

