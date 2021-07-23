Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 382,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,200. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

