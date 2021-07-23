Financial Analysis: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.98%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 50.58% 28.11% 26.81% TETRA Technologies 12.44% -32.05% -3.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million 12.32 $21.16 million N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 1.09 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -29.64

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TETRA Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats TETRA Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

