Financial Comparison: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 0 11 1 3.08 Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus price target of $73.82, indicating a potential upside of 27.32%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $22.66, indicating a potential upside of 50.97%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group -44.22% -48.26% -11.15% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $3.57 billion 2.02 -$1.32 billion ($10.17) -5.70 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alaska Air Group.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.