Financial Comparison: Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) versus Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hertz Global has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Hertz Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hertz Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global -25.26% -200.55% -3.87% Avis Budget Group -13.86% N/A -1.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hertz Global and Avis Budget Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Avis Budget Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Avis Budget Group has a consensus target price of $61.80, indicating a potential downside of 21.71%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and Avis Budget Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $5.26 billion 0.26 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -1.14 Avis Budget Group $5.40 billion 1.02 -$684.00 million ($6.21) -12.74

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hertz Global. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hertz Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Hertz Global on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment leases out vehicles in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded by Warren E. Avis in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

