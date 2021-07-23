Financial Review: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) vs. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.50 -$1.72 million $0.09 244.44 Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 2.30 $2.71 billion $5.79 27.88

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 2.97% 1.85% 0.19% Capital One Financial 23.91% 12.76% 1.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43 Capital One Financial 0 4 12 0 2.75

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $154.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Amerant Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high net worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated clearinghouse services; and account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile device, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 25 banking centers comprising 18 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in New York City, New York, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.