Financial Survey: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) versus Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65% Kennedy-Wilson 26.49% 24.23% 4.35%

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Kennedy-Wilson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.72 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -6.03 Kennedy-Wilson $450.90 million 6.10 $110.10 million $2.18 8.96

Kennedy-Wilson has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennedy-Wilson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Bluegreen Vacations on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had ownership interests in 10,350 multifamily units, 8.6 million square feet of commercial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

